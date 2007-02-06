Grsync: Home

What?

Brief: Grsync is used to synchronize folders, files and make backups.

Detailed: Grsync is a rsync GUI (Graphical User Interface). Rsync is the well-known and powerful command line directory and file synchronization tool. Grsync makes use of the GTK libraries and is released under the GPL license, so it is opensource. It doesn't need the gnome libraries to run, but can of course run under gnome, kde or unity pretty fine. It can be effectively used to synchronize local directories and it supports remote targets as well (even though it doesn't support browsing the remote folder). Sample uses of grsync include: synchronize a music collection with removable devices, backup personal files to a networked drive, replication of a partition to another one, mirroring of files, etc.

See features, resources, screenshot and online backup sections for more information.

How?

Brief: Grsync is available on some linux flavors like Ubuntu (see their respective application managers), Windows and Mac OS X

Detailed: Only sources are directly available in this home page; they can be compiled on various flavors of unix, like linux and freebsd, having gtk and autotools, but it has been compiled under windows as well and there is a Macintosh OS X port available. Some ready-made packages for linux distributions have been made by third parties, so if you want to run grsync, check your standard package tool first; if you want to compile it yourself or want to see other sources of precompiled packages, see the download page. You need the rsync command line tool installed in your system in order to make something useful with this rsync frontend, but don't worry because most distributions come with it preinstalled.

News

2020-11-23: New version 1.3.0 Big news! Grsync is now GTK-3 enabled, which means better functions and better look. The usual fixes and translation update are in this version as well.

2020-05-04: New version 1.2.8 This version fixes some bugs, updates a couple of translations, and removes some deprecated library calls, for clean compilation under newer distributions.

2016-03-15: New Version 1.2.6 This release features bugfixes, updated translations and a new "overwrite logs" preferences option.

2014-08-20: New version 1.2.5 Some important fixes and some new/improved translations are featured.

2013-07-09: New version 1.2.4 A minor release with some little fixes and enhancements.

2013-01-17: New version 1.2.3 Minor release with these changes: do not allow creation of session names with slashes in them, lintian fixes to man pages and desktop file.

2012-10-22: New version 1.2.2 This version has little changes: I released it in order to distribute the new and updated translations. There is some cleanup here and there as well.

2012-01-13: New version 1.2.1 This version has session sets enabled, so you can test it out. It is marked experimental, because there are many changes, but it may be just ok.

Plus it has Unity support and bugfixes.

2011-07-26: New version 1.2.0 New version 1.2.0 is available.

It should have been the first version with session sets, unfortunately I stumbled upon a lot of bugs and problems and I do not have enough tiome to look into all of them now.

Thus I'm releasing a version with disabled session sets but with all the other enhancements and fixes which have been added meanwhile.

2010-05-05: New version 1.1.1 This one is mainly a bugfix version. Main changes are: Removed automatic addition of a trailing slash to source and destination directories, updated new functionalities of 1.1.0 for Maemo, added "Rsync command line" menu item + more.

WARNING: the trailing slash modification changes the behavior from "copy contents of source dir" to "copy source dir and its contents", but it affects only source dirs selected from file chooser dialog, not existing sessions.

See Archived news for old entries.

See Changes for release information.

Features

Most commonly used rsync options available, additional options may be specified by command line switches

Saves multiple settings with customized names (no limit on number of "sessions")

Session sets can be created: run multiple sessions at once!

Can do simulation or normal execution

Captures and prints rsync output nicely on a own window and log to a file (remember to clean it periodically or setup automatic log rotation)

Parses rsync output to display progress bars and other information

Highlights errors and show them on a separate window, for better and faster control over rsync runs

Can pause rsync execution

A good number of translations available

Can run custom commands before (and stop in case of failure) and after rsync

Shell script for batch, crontab use etc. provided (grsync-batch)

Can import and export sessions on file; i.e. share your settings with people!

Can minimize to system tray (status icon), when supported

Can run specific sessions with superuser privileges

Rsync backup made easy!

Configuration is an easily readable .ini file, which you can copy to have a backup of all your sessions and settings

Supports the Unity framework for progress display and notification

Needs rsync installed on the system (command line tool only, no need for server-side daemon) and GTK

Available for free and with sources!

Works on many linux distributions (including Nokia Maemo), Mac OS X and windows!

Resources

